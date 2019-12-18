GREENSBORO — With Wednesday's fatal shooting, the city tied its record of killings in one year.
So far this year, 44 people have died in violent crimes, tying the record set in 2017.
Officers responded at 12:49 p.m. to the intersection of South Holden Road and Swan Street in reference to calls about someone being shot, police said.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said investigators found 18-year-old Tymier Starks of Greensboro, who had been shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle.
The driver wasn't injured and is talking to police, officials said.
It appears the driver and Starks, who were in a burgundy Nissan Altima, got into an altercation with someone in a white sedan who shot at them, Deputy Police Chief Mike Richey said Wednesday afternoon at a press conference.
The shooting closed South Holden Road between Patterson and West Florida streets and snarled traffic as people were getting off work.
Richey said investigators want to speak with any witnesses in that area who saw the Altima, or anyone else who may have information.
"That's one of the things we're seeking here is help from the community," Richey said, "because right now the gun violence problem in Greensboro is not simply a police problem. It's a community problem that we have to focus on as a holistic approach as a community.
"We have to come up with something to address the underlying factors that lead someone to believe that picking up a gun is the right way to handle violence."
Richey said that using guns to solve problems has been the No. 1 factor in this year's homicides. He said robberies have been the leading cause of violence this year, although domestic violence, drugs and gang activity have all played a role.
Before 2017, the previous high was 39 homicides in 2007. Last year, 37 people were killed.
"In the last three years violence in the middle region of North Carolina has grown tremendously," Richey said.
As violent crime rose earlier this year, Police Chief Wayne Scott told the community more officers would be put on the street and there would be more focus on illegal guns.
Richey said more than 1,000 handguns and rifles used in crimes have been taken off the streets this year.
"That's not good news," he said. "It's good news that we have taken that many guns off but it's bad news that there's that many guns out on our streets right now."
He said the department also is focusing efforts on deterring those known to be involved in crimes, working with neighboring law enforcement agencies to find commonalities in violent crimes and partnering with community groups, through a city initiative, to find jobs or housing for those needing help.
The city has averaged four homicides per month this year but that spiked in September with seven.
Today's killing was the second this week and the fifth this month.
Chaunci Rashan Rutledge, 21, of Greensboro was found lying in the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street early Monday with a gunshot wound. He later died.
Laquita Terelle Amos, 39, of Greensboro was found shot to death Dec. 12 in the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive.
Aldrek Jabreel Strong, 23, of Sedalia was found shot to death Dec. 6 at 2819 Spring Garden St., Apt. C.
Aaron Christopher Thomas, 21, of Greensboro was found shot Dec. 4 at 1407 Brown Blvd. He later died.
