A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a July 24 house fire that killed four animals at the home at 1630 Ginger Drive, authorities said.
Ella Lynn Richardson, 33, of Ginger Drive was charged with first-degree arson, attempted first-degree murder and four counts of animal cruelty, Winston-Salem police said. Richardson was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $55,000. She is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 12.
Officers and Winston-Salem firefighters went to a home at 1630 Ginger Drive in the city's southwestern section at 10:33 p.m. on July 24, police said. The home was engulfed in flames, and Richardson and her mother, Ella Cottrell Richardson, 69, were still inside the house, police said.
Richardson is accused of burning the house inhabited by her mother by setting fire to a room that Ella Cottrell Richardson was in at the time, an arrest warrant said. Richardson also is accused of killing three dogs and a parrot by intentionally setting fire to the house, other warrants said.
Four animals that were inside the burning home died in the fire, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what types of animals were inside.
Ella Lynn Richardson and her mother suffered serious injuries were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Investigators allege that Ella Lynn Richardson used a flammable substance to set fire to sections of the house following a domestic dispute with her mother, police said.
Ella Cottrell Richardson owns the house, according to Forsyth County tax records.
