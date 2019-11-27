Winston-Salem police arrested at least two people this morning after officers chased a vehicle that struck a police car at a gas station on Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said. No one was injured.

The incident started shortly after 10:40 a.m. when officers and U.S. Marshals were at the BP gas station at 2700 Peters Creek Parkway, looking for a suspect, Winston-Salem police said. A vehicle in which the suspect was a passenger rammed a police car and left the scene.

Officers then chased that vehicle in a pursuit that traveled on Brewer, Old Salisbury, Ardmore, Clemmonsville and Griffith roads as well as Hanes Mall Boulevard and Interstate 40 East, police said.

A short time later, the suspects were located in another vehicle and arrested outside of the city limits, police said.

Police didn't identify the suspects nor provide details about the charges against them. 

No further details were available this afternoon.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

