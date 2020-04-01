Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police officers chased a driver who eventually crashed Wednesday afternoon in the 7900 block of North Point Boulevard, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Officers arrested the man.
The incident began when a Forsyth County deputy tried to stop the driver in the Clemmons area, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle didn't stop, and the deputy chased the vehicle.
It wasn't immediately clear why the officer began the traffic stop. The sheriff's office said the driver was in violation of the state's vehicle law. When the pursuit entered Winston-Salem city limits, city police officers assisted, the sheriff's office said.
The chase ended on North Point Boulevard near its intersection with Linn Station Road after an officer blocked traffic on the road's right northbound lane for about 30 minutes.
Several deputies and police officers stood around a man who was sitting the grass along North Point Boulevard. The man was eventually placed into a patrol car and taken away.
Police then reopened North Point Boulevard to traffic.
No further details about the pursuit or the arrest were immediately available.
Wednesday's chase was the second pursuit involving police officers and deputies in the past eight days.
A chase on March 24 ended with a a deputy-involved fatal shooting in Clemmons, authorities said.
The series of events that sparked the chase began when Winston-Salem police reported early on March 24 that Toni Renee Handy, 46, was missing.
About 1:50 p.m. that afternoon, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy in Clemmons saw what was believed to be Handy's truck near the intersection of Clemmons and Hampton roads, the sheriff's office said. After checking the truck's license plates, the deputy tried to pull the driver over.
The driver didn't stop and led deputies on about a mile-long chase through the area, including the shopping center parking lot on Lewisville-Clemmons Road where the Lowes Foods and Staples are located, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.
The driver of the truck, Christopher Joel Mock, 45, crashed and exchanged gunfire with deputies. He was shot by deputies and later died.
That evening, investigators found Handy's body in the home she shared with Mock. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
