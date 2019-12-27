CHARLOTTE — An off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and wounded a teenager who police say attempted to rob her and her husband on Friday..
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that multiple people approached off-duty Officer Emily Bishop and her husband shortly after midnight and attempted to rob her husband at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Bishop drew her service weapon and fired, police said. The would-be robbers returned fire before fleeing.
According to police, a 17-year-old male was wounded and taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. Investigators also determined that the same group allegedly committed burglary and armed robbery of a resident in the same complex just minutes before the shooting.
Police said multiple charges will be filed against the wounded suspect, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill a law enforcement officer. The others thought to have been involved remain at large.
Bishop, who said joined the department in June 2018, was not hurt and now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when officers fire their weapons.
The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, also standard procedure. The police department will then conduct an internal investigation. .
On Nov. 15, two off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers working security jobs fired their guns during an “altercation” involving two men outside the Epicentre in downtown Charlotte. One of the men, Treon McCoy, died in a shoot out; the other was wounded, police said. It hasn’t been determined yet if it was an officer’s bullet that killed McCoy.
