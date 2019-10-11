The Burlington Police Department released video Friday from the body cameras worn by three officers during an Oct. 4 arrest in which a suspect and the arresting officers were injured.
Facebook video posted after the arrest appeared to show officers repeatedly striking 41-year-old Bobby Lamont Harvey on the side of a Burlington Road.
Police would later say Harvey had grabbed a taser from one officer and used it on two of them. He is also accused of kicking the officers. Investigators say that, as officers attempted to arrest Harvey, the man bit Officer Thaddeus Hines on the leg. Officers Peter Bolling and Will Steele, received head injuries when their heads collided as they attempted to handcuff Harvey, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department.
The department's chief, Jeffrey Smythe, petitioned the Alamance County Superior Court to release the body camera video. Under North Carolina law, courts must make the decision to release body camera footage.
The Burlington Police Department said in a statement that Smythe hopes releasing the videos from police body cameras will help build and maintain relationships between police and their community.
On Oct. 4, shortly before 10 p.m., officers with the Burlington Police Department were called to Dailey Street in an assault investigation. They encountered Harvey and said he became uncooperative and combative toward officers. Harvey no longer a suspect in the assault reported on Dailey Street, according to investigators.
He is, however, charged with three counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officers as well as resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.
