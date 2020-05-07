A Winston-Salem man has been arrested after he was linked with sex offenses involving two women in separate incidents, authorities said Thursday.
Wayne Hampton Butler, 41, of 16th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and second-degree sexual offense, Winston-Salem police said. Three days earlier, Butler was charged with indecent exposure, police said.
Butler was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $250,500, police said. Butler is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.
On April 24, officers went to the 1600 block of North Patterson Avenue after they received a report of indecent exposure, police said. Investigators learned that a woman was walking on the sidewalk when she saw a man exposing his genitals to hear and then asked her to come over to him, police said,
The woman got a mobile phone, and the man ran from the area, police said. The woman took photos of the man as he ran away.
On Monday, officers went to the 1400 block of North Patterson Avenue on a reported rape, police said. The suspect's description was similar to the earlier indecent exposure incident.
Investigators discovered that another woman was walking along North Patterson Avenue when she asked a man for directions, police said. After walking a short distance, the man the forced the woman behind a building on North Patterson Avenue and sexually assaulted her, police said.
The man then ran from the scene, police said. The women in both incidents didn't know each other or the suspect.
