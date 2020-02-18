HIGH POINT — Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a drive-by shooting last week.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the right hip area just before 6 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 1200 block of Adams Street, according to High Point police. When officers arrived, the teenager told them he and two friends were walking home from a nearby church when a black Mercedes Benz drove past and turned around.
They saw someone roll down the front passenger window and heard two shots fired. The 15-year-old fell to the ground, got back up and began running, police said in a news release. The other two teens, who were not injured, ran in different directions, police said.
Police said officers found blood on the sidewalk along with two casings consistent with the AK- and SKS-style platform rifles.
Hugo L. Martinez-Mena, 19, of High Point was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, police said. He was jailed on $2 million secured bail.
Police also arrested a 15-year-old High Point boy on the same charges as Martinez-Mena. Because of his age, a secure custody order was approved by the juvenile court counselor and he was taken to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center. Police said he is a gang member and has previous arrests in High Point that include having a knife on a school campus in 2017.
The shooting victim told officers he did not know why he was shot. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and it was determined that the bullet bypassed all arteries and bone and no surgery was needed, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.
