A Mount Airy man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of burning the house he was renting, authorities said Thursday.
Michael Paul Desmarais, 48, who lives on Worth Street, was charged with felony burning one's own dwelling house, Mount Airy police said. Desmarais was renting a house in the 700 block of Worth Street when a fire damaged the home on Monday, police said.
Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was suspicious, police said.
Desmarais was taken to the Surry County Jail with his bond set at $5,000, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.