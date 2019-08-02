Winston-Salem police arrested a man Friday in connection with an armed robbery that happened last month at a South Stratford Road business, authorities said.
Donte Lemont Harris, 29, of East 29th Street was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
Detectives linked Harris to a July 13 armed robbery at AZA Skill Games at at 1422 Stratford Road, police said. At that time, a man entered the business at 1:40 a.m. and ordered the patrons into a back corner.
The man, who had a silver handgun, then provided employees with a black bag and demanded money, police said. The man stole an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Harris was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 22.