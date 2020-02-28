RALEIGH — Authorities charged a man Thursday with sexually assaulting an N.C. State student with a disability inside the victim's on-campus apartment, according to police records.
Roberto Alvarez Jr., 37, was arrested at his home in Cary and charged with sexual battery, breaking or entering and assault on an individual with a disability, according to a Cary Police Department arrest report obtained by news outlets.
Alvarez is accused of breaking into the campus apartment building Tuesday and forcibly hugging, kissing and fondling a graduate student "who was physically helpless," the arrest report alleged.
The student didn't know Alvarez, according to a university crime warning email that went out after the attack.
Alvarez is being held at Wake County Detention Center on a $6,000 bail, news outlets reported. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
