A convicted sex offender faces 21 new felony charges in Forsyth County after police arrested him Saturday on allegations he took indecent liberties and had sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 15.
Winston-Salem police arrested 41-year-old Antanio Montoya Thomas of Winfield Drive at the Forsyth County Jail Saturday afternoon on the 21 charges after Thomas was extradited from Georgia, according to warrants for his arrest.
Thomas is charged with the multiple counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15 and providing child care to two different children as a registered sex offender.
He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $3 million bond.
According to the warrants for his arrest, the alleged offenses took place between Jan. 1 and Aug. 19 of 2018. The warrants for his arrest were issued May 6 of this year.
Thomas is alleged to have had intercourse multiple times with a girl under the age of 15, according to the warrants for his arrest. Thomas is alleged to have had other sexual interactions with the girl also, according to the warrants.
The girl, and another juvenile, were also allegedly left in Thomas’ care at his residence, according to the arrest warrants.
In 1999, Thomas was convicted of second-degree rape that occurred in Forsyth County in 1997. He spent eight years in prison, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s website, and was released on parole in 2004. Thomas’ parole ended in 2009.
In 2010, Thomas was convicted in Forsyth County for being near or on the premises of a child care facility as a registered sex offender. A judge gave him a suspended sentence.
Thomas was in an “agitated” mood at the time of his arrest, and he previously had “multiple” 50B protective orders filed against him, according to documents at the magistrate’s office.
The warrant for Thomas had a Winston-Salem address, and it’s unclear why he was in Georgia.
He is scheduled to make his first appearance in District Court on Sept. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.