GREENSBORO — A man was charged with murder Thursday in a 2018 death that officials last month determined was a homicide, the city's 37th that year.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said Krystal Dell Avery, 32, died from blunt-force trauma on Dec. 12, 2018, but police and the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not rule her death a homicide until last month.
Glenns said they waited for the autopsy report to rule Avery's death a homicide because her cause of death was not immediately clear.
She was found dead at 2004 Veasley St.
At 8:15 a.m. Thursday, police charged 23-year-old Jeremiah Brown of Greensboro with first-degree murder and served him with unrelated felony warrants.
Brown is being held in the Guilford County jail without bail.
