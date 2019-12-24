HIGH POINT — One of the two shooting victims wounded Monday night has died, High Point Police reported this afternoon.
Police say the 27-year-old victim who was shot in the stomach died as a result of his injuries. Authorities have not released his name, or the name of the other shooting victim injured in the incident.
Police went to the 900 block of Sharon Street about 10:30 p.m. Monday when someone reported hearing shots fired. While police were en route to the scene, they were told two shooting victims arrived in a personal vehicle at High Point Medical Center.
The other victim received a gunshot wound to his face/shoulder area and was reported to be in stable condition.
Police recovered a gun, shell casings and a cell phone at the scene.
This incident is separate from an investigation into another shooting in High Point that occurred earlier today, police said.
