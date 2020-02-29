One person is being sent to the hospital after an officer involved shooting in the town of Mocksville, according to the police department.
The town's police department wrote on Twitter there was an "officer involved shooting," and that a "suspect" was being taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.
The officer is OK, police said, and the shooting happened near N.C. Highway 601 South inside of town limits.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is on scene and investigating the shootings, as is required anytime a law enforcement officer in the state discharges their weapon.
There was no other information available Saturday afternoon as of 6 p.m.
This is a developing story and the Winston-Salem Journal will update this story as new information becomes available.
