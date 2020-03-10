Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one person injured in the 1400 block of Harding Street.
The shooting happened sometime around 2:30 p.m. in the middle of the road. The victim is alive and alert, police said.
The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, police said.
Police didn't identify the victim.
At least 11 orange evidence placards could be seen in the middle of the road and in a neighboring, grassy lot.
Police said no one is in custody, but officers are searching for suspects. Officers could be seen walking through the grassy lot toward a stand of trees.
A resident of Harding Street said she heard six or seven shots.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
