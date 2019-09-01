GREENSBORO— A person was shot during a dispute at a gas station on Sunday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
At 8:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Great Stops at 1411 W. Gate City Blvd. A dispute resulted in the discharge of a firearm and a single victim was located with an injury to the lower leg. The victim was transported in stable condition to a local hospital by EMS.
One suspect left the scene in a white sedan and a second suspect fled on foot. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
