GREENSBORO — One person was injured Wednesday night in a shooting, police said.
Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of a gun being shot in the area of Pearson Street near Bragg Street, police said in a news release. They found one person who had injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
No further details about the victim or shooting were released.
Police said they have no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be shared through the P3tips app or website.
