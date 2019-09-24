GREENSBORO — A person is in a hospital in critical condition after being injured during a robbery at a motel Tuesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Rodeway Inn and Suites at 3117 Cedar Park Road, according to a police news release. Officers found a victim who was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Police have no further information at this time due to the ongoing investigation, and there is currently no suspect information available at this time. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

