GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an aggravated assault in the 4300 block of Bernau Avenue, according to a news release issued Sunday evening by Greensboro police.
One person sustained injuries inflicted by gunfire, police said. The victim's name and condition were not immediately released.
The victim appeared to be targeted in the assault and "no hazard exists for the public at large," according to the release.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
