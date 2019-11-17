gun generic with horizontal preview
GREENSBORO — A person was injured by gunfire late Saturday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 10:50 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault with reports of shots fired on the 1800 block of McKnight Mill Road. They found a victim who had been injured by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to the release.

Police did not have any information on a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

