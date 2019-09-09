GREENSBORO — Officers found a person suffering from stab wounds at Center City Park on Monday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers responded to the park at 200 N. Elm Street after a report of a stabbing. Authorities said there are two male suspects in the stabbing.
The victim, who was not identified in the release, was transported in stable condition to a hospital by EMS.
A full description of the suspects was not available. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
