GREENSBORO — Two people were hospitalized Thursday afternoon following separate shootings 8 miles apart.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said both victims were taken to a hospital where one was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.
Officers did not release further details about either person.
Glenn said officers first responded at 12:42 p.m. to a shooting call in the 100 block of Huffman Street where they found the first victim. That person was in critical condition.
The shooting prompted N.C. A&T to send an Aggie Alert warning students to avoid Huffman and Stamey streets behind Aggie Suites.
Glenn said he does not believe there is a threat to the greater community.
Officers are looking for a Nissan Altima with a 30-day tag last seen traveling on U.S. 29 in an unknown direction.
Less than two hours later at 2:10 p.m. police responded to a second shooting at Boulevard Street and West Avenue.
Information on that shooting was limited, and police are still investigating the incident.
Glenn said police have no reason to believe the two shootings are connected.
