Two people arrested in Wilkes County Friday for possession of a stolen car are wanted for questioning by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their purported connection to a missing toddler in that state.
Deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office arrested on Friday William McCloud and Angela Boswell, both of Sullivan County, Tennessee, in the Shepherds Crossroads Community of Wilkes County for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Tennessee.
McCloud and Boswell are wanted for questioning by the TBI for their alleged connection to the disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Angela Boswell, 42, is Evelyn’s grandmother.
In a series of tweets, the TBI says someone reported Evelyn Boswell missing on Feb. 18, and that the child hadn’t been seen since Dec. 26 of 2019. It’s not clear why there was such a delay in Evelyn’s last known whereabouts and her being reported missing.
It’s also not clear why authorities are looking for Angela Boswell or McCloud.
Evelyn Boswell’s mother, Maggie, told WCYB-TV that she knows who took her daughter, but didn’t elaborate further.
