Forsyth County Ambulance generic stock (copy)
Journal file photo

KERNERSVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday evening.

At about 7 p.m., officers responded to 104 Linville Springs Road in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Upon arrival, officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported by EMS to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police are not currently searching for any suspects in the case, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (336) 996-3177.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments