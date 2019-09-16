Police tape
Updated at 8:33 a.m.

The three people found shot to death inside a home in Burlington have been identified, police said in a news release late Sunday night.

The victims are:

• Dana Underwood, 47, of Ireland Street, Burlington;

• Tyson Bennett, 43, of Tate Street, Burlington; and 

• Anthony Fitcher, 46, of South Carolina.

It is believed Underwood and Bennett had been in a previous relationship. This was an isolated incident on Adams Street and there is no threat to the community, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

BURLINGTON — Three people were shot and killed in Burlington on Sunday, WGHP/FOX8 reported.

Police, fire and EMS officials responded to Adams Street at 3:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers have secured the area and said the victims were found inside the home, according to a tweet from Burlington police.

They believe there is no longer a threat and the incident is contained to the Adams Street home.

