A Pennsylvania man arrested three months ago has been indicted on allegations that he fired an assault rifle into a convenience store in 2017, injuring two people.
Sari M. Rajjob, 33, of Kingston, Pa., was indicted Monday by a Forsyth County grand jury on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury; two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, causing serious injury and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property.
The shooting happened Aug. 29, 2017, the indictments said.
According to the indictments, Rajjob is alleged to have fired an assault rifle into the Speedway convenience store at 3600 S. Main St. Glenn Spivey Jr. and Betty Gallow were in the store and were both wounded by the gunfire.
Winston-Salem police said Rajjob parked his silver Nissan Xterra at the gas pump, went inside and bought gas. While inside, he had some kind of altercation either with Spivey, Gallow or both of them. Rajjob, police said, went back to his car, grabbed a rifle and fired the gun into the store several times before he drove away.
Gallow and Spivey did not have any weapons, police said.
When he was taken into custody, Rajjob was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Lycoming County, Pa., on a charge of making terrorist threats.
Detective Steve Sorage of the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Rajjob was accused of making a threat to commit a crime of violence against his aunt and uncle and their children. The incident happened more than a year ago, he said.
Forsyth County prosecutors subsequently dismissed the fugitive warrant against Rajjob. The criminal case in Pennsylvania is still pending.
Court documents indicate that Rajjob is unemployed, but his Linkedin page shows that Rajjob has worked as an industrial engineer and received a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University. He also holds a master’s degree in engineering from Lehigh University.
Rajjob is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $500,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.