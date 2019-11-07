GREENSBORO — A Gibsonville man has been charged with driving while impaired after police said he struck a pedestrian who died later.

At 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a motor vehicle wreck involving a pedestrian in the 3800 block of Burlington Road, according to a police news release.

Kenneth Hodge was driving his 2008 Hyundai Elantra east on Burlington Road from Penry Road, when he hit the pedestrian that was on the outside through lane of Burlington Road.

Virginia Reid, 51, of Greensboro, died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

