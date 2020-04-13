A hit and run driver struck and killed a 21-year-old in Thomasville on Easter Sunday, police said.

Halie Marie Cook of Thomasville was on foot around 9:40 p.m. Sunday when she was hit and killed by a vehicle that was in the westbound lane of Cloninger Drive, according to a statement from police.

Cook's body was found in the area of 13 Cloninger Drive.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Cook did not stay at the crash scene, and police say they are unsure which direction the vehicle headed after leaving.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Thomasville Police Sgt. Tony Burgess at 336-475-4205.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments