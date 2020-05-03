HIGH POINT — A 39-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in Guilford County, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.

John Edward Burt Jr. of Raleigh died at the scene after he was struck by a vehicle, according to the news release.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-85 Business at Riverdale Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Using evidence at the scene, troopers were able to determine that the vehicle that struck Burt is a 2008-2011 blue Honda Civic. Troopers also found Burt’s vehicle near the scene of the crash.

The Honda should have damage to the right front bumper and a missing passenger-side mirror, according to the release. It also could have damage to the right side of the hood and possibly to the windshield. The Highway Patrol released pictures of a vehicle similar to that believed to be involved in the crash. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (336) 334-5500 or *47 on a cell phone.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments