HIGH POINT — A shooting Wednesday night left one teenager dead and another injured.
Around 7:53 p.m., officers were sent to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Triangle Lake and Hickory Chapel roads, according to a police news release. Officers found two teenage victims suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving measures on both victims.
Kobe Manwarren, 17, of High Point, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro where he later died from injuries received during the shooting.
The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffered gunshot wounds to the lower extremities and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem where he is listed in critical condition.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting occurred after a vehicle described as a silver four-door sedan stopped at a stop sign, and at least two occupants intentionally opened fire on the victims. Around 30 rounds of ammunition were fired. Police said the sedan had been through the area moments prior to the shooting.
Police detectives are still conducting an active investigation into this incident.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Blackman at 336-887-7834 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.