GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a fatal early morning shooting as a homicide.
Greensboro police officers found one man dead and another in critical condition about 5:30 a.m. today in the 5300 block of Strasbourg Drive, according to a news release.
Both men had gunshot wounds, the release said. Police have not identified the victims.
No suspect information has been released, and police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent through the P3tips app or at P3tips.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
