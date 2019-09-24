For the second time in less than a year, William Anthony Brown took the stand and denied that he fatally shot a Winston-Salem man in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Brown, 30, of the 1900 block of Sheldon Road in Greensboro is on trial in Forsyth Superior Court for first-degree murder and other charges related to the shooting death of Jahmil Ismail Al-Amin, 25, on March 10, 2017. The shooting took place in the parking lot of Bethabara Pointe Circle, an apartment complex.
Kayuana Talley, Al-Amin’s girlfriend, testified last week that she saw Brown, a man she knew only as Skeme, pull out a gun and fire seven to eight times at Al-Amin from a car that he was driving. Brown is also charged with trying to hire someone to kill Talley while he was in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial in Al-Amin’s death.
“Absolutely not,” Brown replied when asked by his attorney, Jason Crump, whether he killed Al-Amin. “I had no knowledge of it at the time it happened. I did not send anyone to do it. ... I, literally, had nothing to do with it.”
This is the second time that Brown has stood trial for murder in Al-Amin’s death. In November 2018, Judge Brad Long declared a mistrial after a Forsyth County jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked 9-3 on reaching a verdict. Brown took the stand at that first trial and also denied killing Al-Amin.
As he did at the first trial, Brown admitted that he lied to Winston-Salem police detectives when he told them that he was not even in Winston-Salem at the time of the shooting. Forsyth County prosecutors introduced Brown’s cellphone records, and an FBI agent testified that the records show Brown’s cellphone pinging off cell towers near the apartment complex at the time of the shooting.
On Tuesday, Brown testified that he was in Winston-Salem but said he was nowhere near the apartment complex when Al-Amin was shot to death. He said he traveled to Winston-Salem to see about buying a car and then went to his aunt’s house, which is off Germanton Road. After he left his aunt’s house, Brown said he drove to another house to buy about four pounds of marijuana.
Then, Brown testified that he drove back to Greensboro. While he was on the road, he called his girlfriend, who had recently given birth to his daughter. He told the jury he normally called his girlfriend to let her know he was headed home.
Brown said he lied to police for several reasons — he was driving without a license and he had bought marijuana.
“I was afraid I would have to be going through what I’m going through right now,” Brown said.
Brown also admitted that he learned about the shooting soon after it happened and that when he arrived home, he searched Google and Facebook for news about the shooting.
Winston-Salem police detective Michael Ognosky testified earlier this week that Brown told police that he found out about the shooting on March 13.
Forsyth County prosecutors also have argued that Brown sent a message through Facebook the morning of March 10, 2017, indicating that he was going to come down to Winston-Salem and search for Al-Amin.
Talley has testified that the two men had been friends and that their friendship ended in the fall of 2017 because Al-Amin was angry that Brown had robbed one of Al-Amin’s friends.
Crump, Brown’s attorney, has sought to poke holes in Talley’s credibility, specifically pointing out inconsistencies between what she told police and what she has said in court.
Forsyth County prosecutors rested their case Monday morning, and Crump has said he does not plan to present any additional evidence beyond Brown’s testimony.
Closing arguments will likely be heard today. If Brown is convicted of first-degree murder, he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
