Age: 15 Date: Dec. 16

Where: Wright Street and Main Street

Anyone charged: No

Police responded to calls about a fight shortly before 7:30 p.m. Officers found Tillman’s body lying in the street. Someone had shot him during the fight. Tillman’s death stemmed from a fight at Parkland High School, police said.

