A Winston-Salem police officer used a Taser Wednesday on a suspect who had threatened the manager of a Biscuitville restaurant with a knife, authorities said.
The incident took place shortly after 6 a.m. when officers responded to the restaurant at 3388 Robinhood Road on a report of a fight, police said. An unidentified suspect who is banned from the restaurant was arguing with Michael Asbell, 30, the restaurant's manager.
The suspect then threatened Asbell with a knife, police said. Officer Kevin Wagoner was assaulted when he tried to take the suspect into custody.
Wagoner then used his Taser on the suspect to control him, police said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment on an unrelated medical issue, police said.
Asbell and Wagoner weren't injured, police said.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident call call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.
