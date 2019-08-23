Two bodies found behind the homes at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons were identified as Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch. Both men disappeared in 2009. Arrest warrants alleged that Pazuzu Algarad killed Wetzler in July 2009 and that Amber Burch helped him bury the body. Warrants also alleged that Burch killed Welch in October 2009 before Algarad helped her with the burial. Autopsies would later say each man was shot in the head.

