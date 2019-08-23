Two bodies found behind the homes at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons were identified as Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch. Both men disappeared in 2009. Arrest warrants alleged that Pazuzu Algarad killed Wetzler in July 2009 and that Amber Burch helped him bury the body. Warrants also alleged that Burch killed Welch in October 2009 before Algarad helped her with the burial. Autopsies would later say each man was shot in the head.
Most Popular
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
City will drop Dixie from Winston-Salem fair name. 'Words matter' argument wins out over criticism of symbols over substance.
-
'Back-loaded' hurricane season bearing down on U.S. coastlines
-
Wake Forest freshman ends football career
-
What's the channel number for the ACC Network on Spectrum?
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Contests & Events
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.