GREENSBORO  A Northern Guilford Middle School teacher faces charges Tuesday after reports of an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to deputies. 

Carly Smith, 41, of 101 Old Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro, faces charges of statutory rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a student by a teacher and indecent liberties with a child, a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office stated. 

The sheriff's office released no details about the allegations against Smith. 

Smith's bail is set at $30,000. 

