GREENSBORO — No patients or staff were in an ambulance that was stolen from Wesley Long Hospital Saturday night, authorities said.

The theft also did not impact responses to 911 calls, Guilford County Emergency Services said in a news release.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Greensboro Police Department and Highway Patrol worked together to recover the ambulance, operated by Piedmont Triad Ambulance and Rescue, about 7:45 p.m., Emergency Services said. 

Piedmont Triad Ambulance and Rescue is a nonprofit that works with Guilford County to support convalescent transports and non-emergency calls when operating within the county, the agency said.

