HIGH POINT — No one was injured but one car was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in front of High Point Central High School, police said.
The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution and more officers were sent to the area to investigate, police said in a news release.
Police said a brief argument involving several people, some of them students, and the occupants of a Honda CR-V, preceded the shooting. The vehicle drove away, but returned and someone inside fired shots as it passed, police said.
A 2019 Honda Civic parked on Ferndale Boulevard in front of the school was hit once, police said. No other damage was located.
Tuesday was the last day of classes before the holiday break. Classes resume Monday for Guilford County Schools students.
