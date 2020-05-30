Nine men are now part of a lawsuit that accuses a former YMCA counselor of sexually abusing a group of boys in the 1990s and early 2000s and alleges that the YMCA did nothing to stop the abuse.
On May 20, attorneys representing the men filed an amended complaint adding a ninth alleged victim. The amended complaint also contained additional claims, including false imprisonment.
The lawsuit was initially filed in February and had seven men as plaintiffs, who all alleged that Michael Todd Pegram, the ex-YMCA counselor, sexually assaulted them when they were boys. The lawsuit names Pegram; the Kernersville YMCA, the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina and the YMCA of USA as defendants. On Thursday, YMCA of USA filed a motion to dismiss the claims against it.
Carrie Collins, senior vice president and chief advancement officer for the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, said officials were just recently made aware of the amended complaint.
She said that “while saddened to learn more about what these victims experienced more than 20 years ago, we are unable to comment on pending legal matters.”
Pegram, 48, is currently serving a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in June 2019 to five counts of first-degree sex offense, one count of attempted first-degree sex offense, one count of statutory sex offense with a child and 21 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Indictments allege that he sexually assaulted or abused eight boys between 1991 and 2001.
According to the lawsuit and prosecutors, Pegram used several jobs — a Kernersville YMCA counselor, a volunteer firefighter, a local DJ and a hockey coach — to lure young boys, groom them and then sexually abuse them.
The lawsuit said he would handpick boys to be a part of what he called “Todd’s Thunderbirds.” According to the lawsuit, to be a part of “Todd’s Thunderbirds” was to be considered as one of the cool kids.
The ninth plaintiff alleges that he first met Pegram when he signed up for hockey, and that Pegram convinced his parents that he should participate in after-school programs and summer camps at the Kernersville YMCA. Pegram also paid the boy for help with Pegram’s DJ events. The boy slept over at Pegram’s house after those events and he also slept overnight at the firehouse after he became a junior volunteer firefighter, the lawsuit alleged.
Pegram took the boy on trips to the beach and to Disney World, “all with the apparent endorsement of Defendant YMCA NWNC.”
The lawsuit said Pegram showed the boy pornography and played games with the boy that left the boy with Pegram alone. Pegram also encouraged the boys to skinny dip and then Pegram would steal their clothes, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also said that Pegram restrained the boys “by force, threat or fraud.”
“The conduct of Defendant Pegram, as specifically alleged above, constitutes false imprisonment which caused the minor Plaintiffs severe emotional distress and physical harm or otherwise indicated a reckless indifference to the likelihood that such conduct would cause severe emotional distress and physical harm to Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit also alleged constructive fraud. Pegram “utilized his position of trust and confidence as Plaintiffs’ care giver to molest and commit sexual assault and battery upon Plaintiffs for his own personal benefit and gratification, and to Plaintiffs’ detriment,” the lawsuit said.
A trial for the lawsuit has not yet been set.
