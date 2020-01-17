The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office provided new information Friday about the alleged kidnapping of a woman for sexual servitude and the ensuing shooting by deputies.

On Tuesday morning, deputies went to a building on Kanoy Road after getting a call about a woman being attacked there. After they arrived, an SUV smashed through a garage door from the inside of the building, injuring a deputy. The driver of the SUV, later identified by Detective David Blake as a woman, wouldn’t stop. Deputies began shooting, eventually stopping the SUV.

Blake said the adult woman who drove the SUV had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted. That woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after deputies shot at her. Blake declined to say if her injuries were from the shooting, the SUV crashing through the door, or from the alleged abuse.

The woman is unlikely to be charged in the incident because she was trying to escape when she drove the SUV through the garage door, Blake said.

Deputies arrested a man inside the building, 59-year-old Kevin Brian Michael, initially charging him with drug crimes. Later, deputies charged Michael with kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will in sexual servitude to him, according to a warrant for Michael’s arrest.

The Journal does not identify victims of sexual abuse. The warrant for Michael’s arrest describes the woman as being “physically helpless” to his alleged abuse.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident because the deputies fired their guns. It is unclear whether the deputies actually shot the woman.

