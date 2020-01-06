GREENSBORO — A second man is charged in the killing of a Baltimore man the day after Thanksgiving on Immanuel Road in Greensboro.
On Monday, Guy Alexander Clark, 29, was arrested in Maryland by the Maryland State Police Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Clark was wanted for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Mack Kelly Porter the 2600 block of Immanuel Road.
Porter was found shot in a parked vehicle, police said at the time. He was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after arriving, police said.
Clark was extradited to North Carolina. He also is charged with conspiracy and discharging a weapon into occupied property.
Braxton Nelson Bridges, 29, address unknown, also is charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in the death of Porter. Bridges was arrested last month, Greensboro police said.
Both men are being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, records show.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or to leave a tip on the P3tips app or website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.