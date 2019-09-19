N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein touted this week’s arrest of a Winston-Salem man in a 26-year-old rape case as an example of what could be possible under a new law that Gov. Roy Cooper signed Thursday morning.
That law is the Survivor Act, which seeks to eliminate the backlog of about 15,000 untested sexual assault kits across North Carolina, and to prevent such backlogs in the future. The law provides $6 million to test sexual assault kits and requires law-enforcement agencies to submit any new sexual assault kits to the State Crime Lab for testing within 45 days after evidence is collected. A system for tracking sexual assault kits was implemented last year.
“Each kit represents a human being who went through an awful trauma,” Stein said in a phone interview after a news conference he held in Raleigh Thursday afternoon. “The Survivor Act is our effort to eliminate the backlog of sexual assault kits and to ensure that it never develops again.”
Stein praised the Winston-Salem Police Department for aggressively re-examining its sexual assault kits and submitting them for testing. That has resulted in two arrests within the last year in old rape cases.
The latest happened this week when Winston-Salem police announced the arrest of John Henry Alford, 71, on Wednesday. Alford is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense and first-degree kidnapping, police said in a news release.
According to police, officers went to a home on Cayuga Street on Nov. 3, 1993, on a report of rape. The victim told police officers that a man she didn’t know who was armed with a knife approached her as she walked on Cayuga Street about 8:30 p.m. that day in the city’s northeastern section. The man then forced her to another area before he sexually assaulted her, police said.
Detectives investigated but didn’t develop any leads. The case was closed as inactive on Jan. 11, 1994. But on Dec. 17, 2018, investigators submitted the case’s sexual assault kit for analysis at a lab as part of the state’s sexual-assault kit testing initiative. That analysis resulted in a lead in that 1993 case and a link to Alford, police said.
Last year, Winston-Salem police charged Horace Stokes Jr., 59, with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary in an incident that police said occurred on Jan. 9, 1990, in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Stokes is accused of breaking into the house of a woman who had three children. Armed with a knife, he sexually assaulted her, police said. They submitted a sexual-assault kit from that case and were able to use DNA evidence to link Stokes to the alleged sexual assault.
Both men are in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial.
Lt. Eric Montgomery of the Winston-Salem Police Department said at the news conference Thursday that the department has had a policy of keeping evidence in sexual assault cases for many years after the alleged incidents. He said police have sought to submit evidence when new technology exists.
Stein said even before the Survivor Act was finalized, 904 sexual assault kits were tested, and in 180 of those cases, a possible DNA match was found. He said law-enforcement agencies have followed up on that new evidence and in some cases, they have made arrests, Stein said.
“That’s the power of DNA,” he said.
