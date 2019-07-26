Two people are now facing murder charges in the death of a 69-year-old Winston-Salem man who police found bound and gagged in his apartment in late December.
Lessie Denise Graves, 41, of the 1500 block of Woods Road, and Nathan Carlos Gilmore, 29, of the 1400 block of East 23rd Street, were both charged with felony murder Friday afternoon. Winston-Salem police served Graves and Gilmore with the arrest warrants at Forsyth County Jail just after 3 p.m. They were already being held at the Forsyth County Jail for other charges related to the death of James Herbert McCormick.
Graves is also charged with first-degree kidnapping and common-law robbery. Gilmore is charged with with kidnapping.
Winston-Salem police have said that Graves and Gilmore knew McCormick but have not said how.
Police found McCormick, who lived at 3954 Sugar Creek Drive, on Dec. 30, 2018. Officers went to his apartment for a welfare check, police said.
According to an autopsy report, McCormick died from lack of oxygen. Lt. Gregory Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department said previously that McCormick was last seen alive on Dec. 23.
Police found McCormick's body on the floor of a bedroom, covered with a sheet, the autopsy report said. An electrical cord bound his wrists behind his back, and his feet were bound with another cord. McCormick had one sock in his mouth, compressing his tongue against the roof of his mouth and blocking his airway, the report said. A second sock around his face helped secure the first one. The sock restricted airflow, causing asphyxia and his death.
The report said McCormick had scattered scrapes and bruises on his arms and legs, and possible bruising on the left side of his forehead.
The medical examiner's office concluded that McCormick's death was a homicide.
According to the autopsy report, an acquaintance tried calling McCormick several times between Dec. 21 and Dec. 30 of 2018. Someone unknown to the acquaintance answered McCormick's cellphone. After not being able to reach McCormick, the acquaintance asked for the welfare check.
Dorn said the people who tried to call McCormick were his sister and brother-in-law who live out of town.
According to an arrest warrant, Graves is accused of taking a wallet, keys, a Social Security card and cellphone that had a total value of $500.
Dorn has said police believe Graves and Gilmore went back to McCormick's apartment at some point after McCormick died, but it's not clear whether they were there when he passed away.
Graves had been held in the Forsyth County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond. Gilmore had been held on a $150,000 bond.
Now that they have been charged with murder, the two are being held without any bond allowed. They will likely have their first appearance in Forsyth District Court on Monday, where they will formally be told about the murder charges and asked whether they want to hire a lawyer, represent themselves or have a court-appointed lawyer.
They will next be in court on Aug. 15.