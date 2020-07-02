A Winston-Salem man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in connection with a shooting death in late June, authorities said. Jermaine Lamont Webster, 29, of of Claremont Avenue is accused of killing Marcus Jerome Reid, 38, Winston-Salem police said.
Webster was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.
Officers went to the 1500 block of North Liberty Street around 2 a.m. on June 27 after getting a call about gunshots there, police said. The officers found Reid lying in the road near 16th Street, dead from a gunshot wound.
Reid's death was the city's 14th homicide this year, as compared to 12 homicides during the same period in 2019, police said.
Anyone with information about this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
