Winston-Salem police made an arrest Tuesday in the killing of Ollie Deneen Richardson, 54, who was found shot to death in a vacant lot on Liberia Street on May 10.
After nearly eight months of investigation, detectives identified Quashawn Lamont Stover, 23, of Chelsea Street, as a suspect in Richardson’s killing, and also as a suspect in a separate shooting that took place May 9 on West 12th Street.
Police obtained warrants for Stover on Dec. 31, and arrested him Tuesday at an apartment on Timlic Avenue on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges were in connection with the 12th Street shooting.
After Stover’s arrest, investigators say they briefed the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office on their evidence linking Stover to Richardson’s killing. The DA’s office issued a warrant for Stover’s arrest on first-degree murder.
He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.
Richardson’s body was found in May nearly 6 miles from her Sawyer Street home on the city’s north side. Some of her family members told the Journal in the weeks after her death that she would have never gone to “that part of town.”
When asked what events led Richardson to the lot on Liberia Street, Winston-Salem police Lt. Gregory Dorn declined comment, saying that information was part of the DA’s prosecution. He also declined comment when asked if Stover used the same gun to shoot Richardson and to shoot into the home on West 12th Street.
Dorn said there is no connection between Richardson and the home on West 12th Street that Stover allegedly shot at a day before her death.
Minnie Little, Richardson’s mother, said Wednesday in a phone call she was glad police had finally made an arrest in her daughter’s killing, and that the arrest would bring closure to her and her family.
“I didn’t think they ever were going to find anybody,” Little said. “She was a loving person, and she didn’t just go around bringing grief and all this stuff to people. I don’t know what her intentions were and why he did it, but I feel sorry for him.”
Over the last eight months, with seemingly little headway in the police investigation, Little said her family had all but abandoned any hope Richardson’s killer would be brought to justice.
“My daughters, my son and my grandchildren, they gave up,” Little said. “They just said she’s another death out there and they won’t do anything.”
Dorn described the investigation into Richardson’s death as a slow, building process. While ballistic evidence played a role in the investigation, Dorn said investigators relied on witnesses to develop cause to charge Richardson.
“We never quit on it,” Dorn said of the investigation. “I know it seems like we put it on the back burner, but that’s not the case.”
Richardon’s killing was one of 15 unsolved homicides in 2019. With Stover’s arrest, there are now 14 unsolved homicides from last year.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Stover or the events leading to Richardson’s death to contact the police department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
