Winston-Salem police charged an 18-year-old with murder early Tuesday morning in connection with the Oct. 17 shooting death of Jumil Dewann Robertson, who was 17.
Robertson was a senior at Glenn High School, according to Brent Campbell, a spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The teenager was found lying on the side of the road in the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard.
Francisco Javier Dominguez-Bautista, of the 700 block of Cranford Street, is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied home. Authorities say the same gun that killed Robertson was used minutes earlier to shoot into a home at 2200 South Broad St. in Winston-Salem.
Police say the two crimes, which occurred approximately 10 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday appear to be unrelated. Investigators also say they can find no connection between Robertson and the occupants of the South Broad Street home.
Dominguez-Bautista is being held in the Forsyth County jail with not bond allowed.
Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding Robertson's death or the shooting on South Broad Street contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County can also be contacted via the Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.