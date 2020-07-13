Police say multiple people fired gunshots inside Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem this afternoon. Witnesses said one man was arrested at the nearby Carolina Ale House.
The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the lower level of the mall, according to a worker at the mall. No one was injured, officials said.
One worker, who asked not to be identified, said shoppers were running into stores, warning workers to hide.
Two people who heard the gunfire said that officers quickly responded with their weapons drawn and chased the shooter from the mall through the south parking lot to the Carolina Ale House. They arrested a man inside the restaurant, witnesses said.
Toney Thompson, of Winston-Salem, said he heard the shots as he was walking toward food court on the mall’s second level.
“It was a real melee,” he said. “It was really terrible out here.”
James Howie, of Winston-Salem, said he was in the food court when he saw a man below him on the mall's lower level randomly shooting a handgun into the air. He said that suspect ran from the mall and to the restaurant where officers arrested him.
He said that, when the shooting started, some people at the food court hit the floor while others ran from the gunfire.
“People were hollering and screaming,” Howie said.
Police closed the mall’s south entrance after the shots were fired.
Stacey Keating, a spokeswoman for mall-owner CBL Properties, said the mall will remain closed Monday. Keating referred questions about the shooting to Winston-Salem police.
This is a developing story and it will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
But, but, but we must defund/disband the police.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.