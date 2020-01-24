A Mount Airy man and woman were arrested Friday after they were accused of abusing their infant daughter, court records show.
Terrick Miller Cathey, 23, and Jessie Lavanture, 26, both of Pine Street in Mount Airy were each charged with two counts of felony intentional child abuse, causing serious physical injuries, according to arrest warrants.
Cathey and Lavanture are accused of fracturing the left rib of Malahki Cathey, who is less than 1 years old, from July 23, 2019 to Aug. 12, 2019, the warrants said. Cathey and Lavanture are Malahki's parents, but court records didn't describe their relationship.
Cathey and Lavanture were taken to the Forsyth County Jail with Cathey's bond set at $50,000 and Lavanture's bond set at $25,000, court records show.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office didn't list Cathey or Lavanture as inmates in the jail Friday night, but it was unclear whether they have been released after posting bond.
Cathey and Lavanture are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.
