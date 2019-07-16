A Mount Airy man will spend 12 years in federal prison on charges that he solicited child pornography from girls as young as 10.
Jared Thomas Marvin, 24, pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to one count of transportation of child pornography, said Matthew G.T. Martin, United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles sentenced Marvin on Tuesday to 12 years in federal prison. Once out of prison, he will be on supervised release for 10 years.
The investigation into Marvin started in 2017 when the Surry County Sheriff's Office got information from law-enforcement officers in Massachusetts that someone in Mount Airy was soliciting child pornography from a 10-year-old girl. That person was later identified as Marvin and Surry County Sheriff's investigators seized Marvin's electronic devices, according to a news release.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Marvin pretended to be a pre-teen girl in his communications with the 10-year-old girl and sent her child pornography. Marvin tried to get the girl to send him sexually explicit pictures of herself, according to the news release.
Marvin told investigators that he found the 10-year-old girl's profile while browsing the social networking application Musical.ly, the news release said. Marvin told investigators that he had hundreds of child pornography files and estimated that he had asked 100 girls between the ages of 11 and 15 for images showing them nude, federal prosecutors alleged. He told investigators that he was successful at getting those images 65 percent to 70 percent of the time, according to the news release.
"This case serves as a frightening reminder that predators lurk on popular social media applications and websites," Martin said in the news release. "It is also a reminder that online sexual exploitation is a borderless crime that requires, as in this case, the hard work and cooperation of geographically distant law enforcement agencies."
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation reviewed Marvin's devices and found 1,417 images and 673 videos showing alleged child pornography on four devices, the news release said. Agents also identified and contacted several girls with whom Marvin sent inappropriate communications.
According to the news release, Surry County Sheriff's Office and the SBI investigated the case. Both agencies are members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric L. Iverson prosecuted the case.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice that is focused on child sexual exploitation and abuse.